Culinary students at Maize Career Academy host lunch popup restaurant

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Culinary students at Maize Career Academy are using their entrepreneurial skills with a popup kitchen concept for students and the community.

The popup is part of teacher Cara Poole’s Culinary Applications class at Maize Career Academy.

“The kids come up with the concept, they cost it, and they market it,” said Poole.

Last semester students worked the grill and made shakes at Blue House Burgers. This semester’s popup is called The 266, offering sandwiches, salads, drinks, and desserts.

A lot goes into making this happen: menus, marketing, cooking, taking orders, and dishwashing.

“There’s a role for everyone, and everyone has role,” said Poole.

Students said they take the class because it is fun, and the experience can help them get jobs in the food service industry, as they earn ServSafe Manager Certification.

“I have always loved cooking and baking and that’s what I want to do when I’m in college,” said senior Lilly Koehn. “I’ve been through all the classes here with Ms. Poole. She makes all these classes so much fun and I love being part of it.”

Poole said regardless of a student’s career path, there’s a lot to gain from this experience, including time management, teamwork, and communication.

“There are some disagreements and there are some snaps, so how can we bounce back from that?” said Poole. “They really are practicing all of those really important skills that will help them in whatever job they choose.”

Students sell food at various times during the semester. The 266 popup at Maize Career Academy will be open to the public May 17-20 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A district spokesperson told Eyewitness News the money they raise through sales will be used to help them pay for ProStart culinary competitions, supplies, and scholarships. Pool said the students get to keep the money they earn.

Koehn told us she’ll likely put it toward her tuition at K-State.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.

