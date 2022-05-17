El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge.

An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El Dorado’s grounding system had been compromised due to its 50-year age. Because the grounding system will wear out over time, all metal objects within the pool and within its grounds have the potential to carry an electrical charge. The city decided to shut down the pool for the season so they can conduct an assessment and evaluate the extensive work needed to repair the grounding system.

El Dorado plans to hire an electrical engineer to provide options, then take the issue to the city commission. The closure is indefinite, and the city believes a portion of the 2023 season could be compromised. City passes will be refunded and El Dorado will operate its splash pad as normal.

Pool Closing Announcement We have some unfortunate news to share about the pool this season.

