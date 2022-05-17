Emporia Police arrest 6 in connection with May 2 home invasion

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department arrested six people in connection with a home invasion reported May 2 at a northeast Emporia apartment building. Police said at about 6 p.m. May 2, officers responded to multiple emergency calls indicating people were in the area running and that one person was yelling for help.

Police said officers found an injured person identified as a victim in this case. Officers learned multiple suspects armed with guns and a knife entered an apartment where the beat and burned the victim before fleeing the area.

Emporia detectives made six arrests following the approximate two-week investigation. All six people arrested in the case are from Emporia, one on May 6, four last week and one this weei.

On Friday, May 6, police arrested 21-year-old Alfredo Perez, Jr. and Lucas Aelman-Torres, 22, for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

On Wednesday, May 11, police arrested 24-year-old Christopher A. Diaz for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The next two days, May 12 and May 13 (last Thursday and Friday), police arrested 20-year-old Raul Diaz III and 21-yar-old Jonathan Manzano. Arresting charges against Diaz include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Police arrested Manzano for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police made the sixth arrest Monday, May 16, taking 18-year-old Amber N. Spencer into custody on arresting charges that include interference with law enforcement and aiding and abetting, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

The Emporia PD said the Lyon County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and anyone with information about what happened May 2 at the apartment building should call Emporia police at 620-343-4225. You cab also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, or online: www.P3tips.com.

