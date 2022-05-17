Advertisement

Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder

Police investigating domestic violence as possible factor
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).(University of Kansas/ Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Dept. has identified the woman killed Monday inside her apartment as a former goalie for the University of Kansas soccer team.

LPD says Regan Noelle Gibbs (Marek), 25, of Lawrence was found mortally wounded Monday night at a home in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect, Chad Joseph Marek, 26, of Lawrence, was arrested at the scene for Gibbs’ murder.

LPD says Marek and Gibbs lived together and domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the University of Kansas women’s soccer team during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons. According to the 2017-2018 Women’s Soccer Roster, Gibbs was from Naches, Washington. LPD says she was officially a Lawrence resident for the past six months.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Dept. Investigations Division at 785-830-7430.

