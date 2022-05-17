KBI investigating Coffeyville homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed inside a Coffeyville home.

The KBI was asked to assist on Monday, at around 1 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene. At approximately 10:25 a.m., the Kansas City Missouri Police Department contacted the Coffeyville Police Department when they received a crime line tip indicating that a body could be found at 1301 W. 7th St. in Coffeyville.

Officers from the Coffeyville Police Department responded to the area. They began observing the home until a David A. Jackson, 61, of Coffeyville, exited the duplex. The officers briefly questioned Jackson, and then entered the home. Once inside, officers found the body of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr., of Coffeyville. Simpson had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and detained on unrelated charges. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Coffeyville Police Department at (620) 252-6160. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

