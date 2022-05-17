Advertisement

KBI investigating Coffeyville homicide

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed inside a Coffeyville home.

The KBI was asked to assist on Monday, at around 1 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene. At approximately 10:25 a.m., the Kansas City Missouri Police Department contacted the Coffeyville Police Department when they received a crime line tip indicating that a body could be found at 1301 W. 7th St. in Coffeyville.

Officers from the Coffeyville Police Department responded to the area. They began observing the home until a David A. Jackson, 61, of Coffeyville, exited the duplex. The officers briefly questioned Jackson, and then entered the home. Once inside, officers found the body of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr., of Coffeyville. Simpson had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and detained on unrelated charges. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Coffeyville Police Department at (620) 252-6160. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis talk about how close they were and what he meant to them...
Family of Kansas teen killed by fentanyl poisoning shares story, issues warning
Wichita police officers responded to a hostage call Monday afternoon, but they soon learned it...
Police: Report of hostages in SE Wichita home turns out to be false
A trace amount of fentanyl is all it takes to be deadly.
Wichita teen explains ease of access to fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder
Teresa Coppola, mother of Logan Graves.
Mom who lost son to fentanyl overdose opens up about his life and death
More people coming through the airport means longer lines and possible delays
AAA expects busy travel weekend for Memorial Day
generic
Arrest made in shooting along Highway 150