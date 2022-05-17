Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
The family of 16-year-old Cooper Davis talk about how close they were and what he meant to them...
Family of Kansas teen killed by fentanyl poisoning shares story, issues warning
Wichita police officers responded to a hostage call Monday afternoon, but they soon learned it...
Police: Report of hostages in SE Wichita home turns out to be false
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting
(Source: MGN)
One killed in car-deer crash in Finney County

Latest News

Governor Kelly and Lt. Governor Toland officially announce re-election campaign.
Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland announce re-election campaign
Senators Moran, Marshall announce $25M in grants for Kansas airports
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan
Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban
Hays Unified School District
Email about Hays bond issue raises concerns