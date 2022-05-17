Mom who lost son to fentanyl overdose opens up about his life and death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 2021, 218 people died from a drug overdose in Sedgwick County. One mom, whose son was part of that number, is opening up because she doesn’t want to see another parent deal with such a heartbreaking loss.

“He was born July 30, 2001, and I fell in love with him from the second I saw him,” said Teresa Coppola, the mother of the late Logan Graves. “I knew my life would never be the same.”

The life of Logan Graves lasted just 19 short years.

“Logan was talented in writing, incredible artist, (talented in) guitar,” Coppola said. “Everything he touched. He would fixate on something. He’d want to learn something and he was so tenacious, he would not stop.”

Coppola said her son battled depression. He took prescribed medications since age 15. As an adult, he was ready to ween off medication.

“He didn’t want to be on the meds anymore, so he was working with a psychiatrist,” Coppola said. “He didn’t (want to) have to depend on that anymore. He was done.”

On Jan. 19, 2021, Logan found unresponsive.

“My first-born baby was gone,” Coppola remembers thinking.

It took months before Coppola learned that Logan died of fentanyl toxicity.

“I blame the dealer,” Coppola said. “I blame the person who gave him the pills. I truly believe he thought it was a Percocet.”

More than a year after Logan’s death, Coppola is finally able to share his story.

“I’m hoping to put a face to the number, that people will recognize and hopefully question, and hopefully have that conversation with their children,” Coppola said. “Because it can be them, too. No one is immune.”

While Logan leaves behind family, friends, and the art that was his passion, he also leaves behind a warning.

“I know he would want his sisters to know that it’s out there,” Coppola said of the potentially lethal drug. “It was something I had no idea was around until he was gone.”

Coppola’s message to families?

“Kids need to realize that there cannot be experimentation,” she said. “Because one time could kill them.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.