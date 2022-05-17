Advertisement

Warmer, gusty winds today

Strong storms return tonight
storm outlook
storm outlook(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a stormy Monday night, conditions are calming down this morning and it’s shaping up to be a warmer, but otherwise tranquil Tuesday. Wake-up temperatures in the lower 60s will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Showers and storms quickly come back to the state tonight. Expect the activity, scattered in nature, to get started in western Kansas this afternoon/evening and then move into central and eastern Kansas tonight. Some of the storms, mainly along and north of a Hays to Hutchinson line may be severe producing large hail and damaging winds.

After a mainly dry and warm Wednesday in the 80s, the heat is on Thursday as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 90s.

A strong cold front is planning on passing through Kansas Thursday night into Friday. While showers and storms are not expected with the front, temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 70s on Friday, and into the 30s and 40s Friday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Storms early; clearing, breezy, warmer. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms after 10 pm. Wind: SE/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 86.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 68. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 72. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Mon: Low: Low: 53. High: 75. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

