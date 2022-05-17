WATCH: Sedgwick County sheriff discusses local impact of fentanyl crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter sat down with Eyewitness News Anchor and Right Now Host Michael Schwanke to discuss the fentanyl crisis and its impact on Wichita, Sedgwick County and the state of Kansas. Sheriff Easter discussed where much of the fentanyl comes from, the low cost of it, how deadly it can be and the critical role of parents to intervene, keeping non-prescribed pills out of their children’s hands and educating them about the dangers associated with the drug.

Sheriff Easter said fentanyl is a rapidly-growing problem in the Wichita area. He said within the last few months, deputies have seized about 500,000 pills and even a brick of fentanyl. He said cartels are cashing in at $8 per pill, with no concern for the damage they may cause.

Five Kansas law enforcement leaders will visit the U.S./Mexican border Thursday for briefings with Border Patrol leaders and the Department of Homeland Security. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is the lone official representing central and western Kansas.

