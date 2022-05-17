Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Evening storms could be severe

Large hail and wind gusts above 60 expected across central and northern Kansas
Hail and high winds are the main threats this evening.
Hail and high winds are the main threats this evening.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a cold front, severe storms are a threat across central and northern Kansas. Evening storms will gradually move east and southeast into the overnight hours, but after 2 or 3 am, the risk of severe weather should trail off in our area.

Despite the change in wind direction happening on Wednesday, temperatures will still be in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds should remain under 20 mph.

Some thunderstorms are expected in southwest Kansas Wednesday night, but those are unlikely to be severe and most will fall apart into the night.

It will get quite hot on Thursday with highs in the 90s for most of Kansas. It could even be close to 100 degrees in southwest parts of the state, but it will only last for one day. A strong front coming Thursday night will drop temperatures back to the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend. We don’t expect any severe storms with the front Thursday night or Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; Scattered showers and storms after 9pm. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Thu: High: 92 Decreasing clouds; hotter. Breezy.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 50 AM showers, mainly cloudy until late afternoon.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 53 AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

