Where’s Shane? The Selfie Spot

By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at the Selfie Spot! It’s a brand new stop in Wichita that gives you the setting you need to get the perfect selfie.

Today we’ll check out all the different set-ups they have to create that perfect photo-op for your social media page! You can find more information about the Selfie Spot at www.theselfiespotondouglas.com.

