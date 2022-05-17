Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old girl

Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Lanaija Sharkey.
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Lanaija Sharkey.(Wichita Police Department)
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Police said Lanaija Sharkey was last seen on the morning of May 9 in the area of Turesdell Middle School, in the 2400 block of South Glenn Avenue, west of Pawnee and Seneca, in south Wichita.

Police said Sharkey stands about 5′5, weighs 130 to 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should call 911.

