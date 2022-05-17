Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said it’s identified the woman accused of defecating in the store aisle early last week.

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who entered a northeast Wichita Beauty Supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.

Police said the crime happened last Tuesday, May 10, at a store in the 2200 block of East 21st Street.

“The defecation was significant enough that eight wigs were destroyed as a result, and the business would like to know who the “poopetrator” is so they can pursue criminal charges,” police said. “The incident was captured on video surveillance, but for the good of all of you we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

Police said if you can identify “public enemy number 2,” you can call Det. Meier at 316-268-4254 or email him at DMeier@wichita.gov

