Building You: Matteo Taha of Bella Luna Cafe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring businesses owned by individuals with heritage from the continent of Asia, who are hiring this month.

Bella Luna Cafe has job openings for both the New Market Square and Bradley Fair locations in Wichita.

“It’s been tough for the past two years,” said Matteo Taha, owner and chef of Bella Luna. “Today, we’re hiring chefs, managers, bussers, servers, cooks, all of them.”

WORKING WEDNESDAY 📌 Bella Luna Cafe is hiring. Learn more about the owner and chef in this week's Building You. Stories that air on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News can be found at https://www.kwch.com/news/building-you/ #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu #BuildingYou #kwch12 Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Taha grew up in Balbeek, Lebanon and enjoys sharing his Lebanese roots with the community.

“We love to eat. I think we have great food. I learned a lot from my mom and grandmother ‘cause everyday they’d cook two to three meals,” he said.

To apply for the job openings, click here.

