Ex-police officer pleads guilty in George Floyd death

Former Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, right, and J. Alexander Kueng, center, are...
Former Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, right, and J. Alexander Kueng, center, are escorted out of the Hennepin County Family Justice Center Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a hearing for them and two other officers who are charged in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

