A few storms tonight, hot Thursday

Storms chance over western and southern Kansas tonight
Severe weather outlook this evening.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will have one more day of hot weather Thursday before cooler weather returns for the end of the week.

A few thunderstorms will move across western and southern Kansas tonight. The stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail.

Storms will move out of Kansas by daybreak Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A strong cold front will move through the state early in the day Friday. This front will bring high temperatures back into the 70s for most of the state with 60s for northwest Kansas.

Cooler weather will continue to settle in behind the front for the weekend. Highs falling into the 50s and 60s Saturday with scattered rain showers possible. Sunday will have highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; chance for late night storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; turning windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 67

Fri: High: 78  Partly cloudy. A bit breezy.

Sat: High: 60  Low: 52  A few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70  Low: 43  Mostly sunny

Mon: High: 66  Low: 49  Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 69  Low: 52  Scattered rain/storms; otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 74  Low: 55  Mostly sunny.

