Fluctuating temps begin with midweek heat

Weekend cooldown on the way.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a stormy Tuesday night, skies are clearing this morning and the day ahead looks quiet with less humidity and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Late afternoon and evening showers/storms over western Kansas should fall apart as they move east into central Kansas leaving us storm-free on Thursday. Gusty south winds and near record high temperatures in the 90s are on tap tomorrow before big changes blow-in Thursday night.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow night into Friday. While showers and storms are not expected with the front, temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 70s on Friday, and into the 30s and 40s Friday night.

Aside from some rain showers Saturday morning, the weekend looks quiet. However, Saturday and Sunday will feel more like March or April.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 63. Morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 72. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Mon: Low: Low: 53. High: 71. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 56. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

