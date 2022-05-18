Advertisement

KHP writing more speeding tickets for 100+ mph

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it wrote 3,309 tickets in 2021 to drivers caught going more than 100 mph.
By Grant DeMars
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says it’s giving out more tickets for higher speeds than ever before.

“It’s alarming. It could end with your life being killed, or someone else’s,” said Trooper Ben Gardner.

Since 2019, the KHP says the number of people ticketed for driving faster than 100 mph had doubled, increasing from more than 1,700 to 3,300.

“The reality is they’re being selfish, foolish, and immature,” said Trooper Ben. “It’s not just their roadway, it’s a roadway we all share.”

Driving at high rates of speed put drivers following the law at risk, and it means less reaction time and less control from behind the wheel.

But why are people driving so fast? Trooper Ben says one possibility could be overall stress as a result of the pandemic.

“They’re probably texting and driving, eating, making calls, trying to maintain the pace of life while making ends meet. We all move so fast in this world - faster than maybe we should - especially behind the wheel, so really try to slow down the pace of life,” said Trooper Ben.

He says one thing you can do to protect yourself on the road and possibly save your life, is to buckle up and wear your seatbelt.

