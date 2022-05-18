Wichita police make more than dozen arrests for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Broadway Corridor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other sex-related offenses along the Broadway Corridor in south Wichita on Tuesday. Violations ranged from aggravated human trafficking to prostitution to hiring a prostitute.

Devon Raynell Biser - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Larry Esquibel - prostitution; sexual intercourse (a misdemeanor)

Jose Luis Gonzalez - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Michael McClure - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Mitchel Jones - aggravated human trafficking; recruit under 18 years of age for force (a felony)

Jerry Lee Lamore - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Ricky Motes - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Timothy Nicholson - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Miguel Osorto-Herrera - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Felipe Salinas - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)

Robert Shafer - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Cynthia Stanley - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

James Stephens - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)

Richard Taylor - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)

