Wichita police make more than dozen arrests for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Broadway Corridor

Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other sex-related offenses along the Broadway Corridor in south Wichita on Tuesday.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other sex-related offenses along the Broadway Corridor in south Wichita on Tuesday. Violations ranged from aggravated human trafficking to prostitution to hiring a prostitute.

  • Devon Raynell Biser - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Larry Esquibel - prostitution; sexual intercourse (a misdemeanor)
  • Jose Luis Gonzalez - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Michael McClure - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Mitchel Jones - aggravated human trafficking; recruit under 18 years of age for force (a felony)
  • Jerry Lee Lamore - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Ricky Motes - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Timothy Nicholson - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Miguel Osorto-Herrera - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Felipe Salinas - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)
  • Robert Shafer - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Cynthia Stanley - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • James Stephens - patronizing a prostitute; hiring a prostitute to engage in a sexual act (a misdemeanor)
  • Richard Taylor - municipal/county violation; sex offense (a misdemeanor)

