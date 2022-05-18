Advertisement

Police: Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of elderly family member

The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after an elderly family member was found dead in their home.(PhotoCPL via canva)
By Leonard Hall and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala (WTVM/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating an incident where a woman was found dead while living in poor conditions.

The Valley Police Department reports officers were called to a home to investigate living conditions at the house on March 16.

WTVM reports officers found the body of 72-year-old Janice Ramsey Hawkins in the living room. Police said a May 4 autopsy report revealed that the woman died due to a failure to thrive associated with complications of diabetes.

Authorities listed the following thrive factors in the report:

  • Malnutrition, body mass index underweight, according to the National Institutes of Health.
  • Sunken eyes and prominent ribs.
  • Dehydration with evidence of skin tenting and deplorable living conditions.
  • Dirty clothing.
  • A foul odor and roach infestation.

Valley police said Janice Ramsey Hawkins’ husband, Walter Alfred Hawkins, 74, and daughter, Christy Lee Hawkins, 45, lived with her in the house. The two were taken into custody on first-degree elder abuse and neglect charges. Walter Alfred Hawkins was also charged with manslaughter.

Officers report they found through their investigation that a doctor had not seen Janice Ramsey Hawkins since 2019 without her prescriptions refilled since 2018.

Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins were taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

