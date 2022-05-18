Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Storms spin up brief tornadoes in NW Kansas, no damage reported

Tuesday afternoon multiple landspout sightings led to a tornado warning in Decatur and Norton...
Tuesday afternoon multiple landspout sightings led to a tornado warning in Decatur and Norton counties.(Cynthia Hadley)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 8 p.m. A tornado warning just expired for parts of Gove County. A storm chaser spotted a brief tornado touchdown along I-70, west of Quinter and east of Grainfield. No damage was reported with this touchdown. Large hail can still be expected, up to one inch in diameter for the area along with winds of up to 65 mph.

As the threat of severe weather increases into the evening across Kansas, one twister was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon in the northwest part of the state.

Several people captured photos of a landspout which led to a tornado warning in Decatur and Norton counties. Residents also reported dime to pea-size hail from the storm.

The National Weather Service in Goodland said scattered thunderstorms in the area could also pack wind gusts of up to 60 mph and large hail. High winds could lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility near the Kansas-Colorado border as thunderstorms move into Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties in Colorado.

