Two killed in Wichita County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wichita County in western Kansas.

A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrew Gomes of Scott City failed to stop at a stop sign while driving east on County Road H. His vehicle and one driven by 43-year-old Landon Lane of Marienthal collided in the intersection.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

