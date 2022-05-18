Two killed in Wichita County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wichita County in western Kansas.

A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrew Gomes of Scott City failed to stop at a stop sign while driving east on County Road H. His vehicle and one driven by 43-year-old Landon Lane of Marienthal collided in the intersection.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

