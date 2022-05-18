UPDATE: Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Update 12:30 p.m. Lawrence police identified the two deceased shooting victims as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence.

Investigators believe the initial interaction between the occupants of two vehicles happened near 23rd and Harper. The vehicles then drove west on 23rd where a confrontation happened near Iowa St. After the confrontation, the vehicles continued west on Clinton Parkway until the shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot in the 3500 block of Clinton Parkway.

Sutton was reportedly a passenger in a white F-150 and Amick was the driver and lone occupant of a blue Nissan XTerra SUV.

A shooting outside of a Lawrence Hy-Vee has left two people dead.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Hy-Vee store at 3504 Clinton Parkway. Lawrence Police officials on scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that one man was found dead at the scene. They said the deceased was a man in his 20s. Another man was found critically wounded and died later at an area hospital.

Lawrence Police were talking with four people late Tuesday who were at the scene. Their involvement was not yet known, but police said they did not believe there was a continued threat to the public from the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

The two fatalities bring Lawrence’s homicide count up to three in just the past two days. On Monday night, LPD responded an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th St. and found Regan Noelle Gibbs mortally wounded. Her husband, Chad Marek was arrested at the scene and is being charged with her murder.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.