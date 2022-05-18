Advertisement

Volunteers help beautify park in downtown Wichita

It's part of an initiative through Lowes where employees team up on a project to improve their local community.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of volunteers spent the day beautifying the area around Century II. It’s part of an initiative through Lowe’s where employees team up on a project to improve their local community.

Dozens of employees have spent the last few weeks picking up trash at A. Price Woodard Park. On Tuesday, they planted new flowers to beautify the area.

“We pull together as a group between all the Wichita stores. Derby, Hutchinson kind of pulls in with us. We pick a project every year and we combine all of our money and do one large project,” said Lance Courson, the store manager for Lowe’s in Wichita.

The group plans to finish the project on Wednesday.

