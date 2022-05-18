Advertisement

Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years. (Credit: Spectrum News Milwaukee, CNN)
By Spectrum News Milwaukee Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Spectrum News Milwaukee) - Don Gorske’s Big Mac streak started on May 17, 1972.

“I’ve only missed eight days in 50 years, which is phenomenal. And like I say, I count every Big Mac. I’ve counted every Big Mac I’ve eaten my whole life,” Gorske said.

Gorske eats two Big Macs a day.

“All through life here, a lot of people said, ‘You’ll be dead before you reach 50 years of eating Big Macs.’ I guess I proved them wrong,” he said.

His son is not surprised at his father’s persistence.

“We always went to McDonald’s with my dad and had happy meals. I always loved my chicken nuggets, and my brother always loved his hamburgers. It’s how we grew up. It’s just an everyday life kind of thing for us,” he said.

Gorske’s son has more of a varied diet.

“I used to eat chicken nuggets every day. I used to eat cheeseburgers every day, but eventually you just get sick of it. I don’t know how he does it, but he certainly does,” he said.

Gorske says he will continue eating Big Macs with a Coca-Cola on the side until he dies.

“A lot of times people will say, ‘You look like I’m eating a Big Mac for the first time,’” Gorske said. “I guess that’s how I feel sometimes. They’re that good to me, and there’s really nothing else I’d rather eat,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News Milwaukee via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder
El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer
Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital
Emporia police arrested six people in connection with a May 2 attack and home invasion at an...
Emporia Police arrest 6 in connection with May 2 home invasion

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse
This Dec. 6, 2018 image made available by NASA shows the InSight lander. The scene was...
Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July; power dwindling
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
Former Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, right, and J. Alexander Kueng, center, are...
Ex-police officer pleads guilty in George Floyd death
A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.
Woman brings home baby fox, mistaking it for kitten