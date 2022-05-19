Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old reported missing from Rose Hill

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 2:40pm Thursday, a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a Social Worker.  The woman gained access to 5-year-old Brixton Sisk, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and departed the location.

  The woman was identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights severed by the court.  Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

