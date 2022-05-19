Advertisement

City of Wichita unveils new markers for Redbud Trail

The City of Wichita unveiled signs collaborated upon with the Wichita State University, and other community organizations for the Redbud Trail.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has installed new signs along the Redbud Trail to point bikers, walkers, runners and joggers to different landmarks like Wichita State University and various parks.

Organizers hope the new markers will get more people to visit the trail, encourage them to be active and engage more with the community.

Mayor Brandon Whipple made special mention of former city council member Lavonta Williams who helped revitalize the trail.

Several local groups, including Wesley Healthcare and the WSU Office of Engagement, teamed up with the city to provide the new markers.

