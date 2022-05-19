Advertisement

Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off nationwide next week

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 23 - June 5. Lt. Benjamin Blick with the Sedgwick...
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies from across Kansas and the country in an effort to crack down on seatbelt safety and safe driving next week. The Click It or Ticket driving enforcement runs from May 23 to June 5.

Over the last five years on average, the sheriff’s office has responded to 26 critical accidents every year. Of those accidents, on average, 18 are fatalities, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick with the sheriff’s office.

“All too often, in those accidents, the occupants aren’t wearing their seatbelts, which certainly contributes to injury severity. So, what we’re looking to do is drastically reduce that,” said Lt. Blick.

Sedgwick County has a seatbelt rate of about 86%, according to Lt. Blick. He said that falls in the lower half of similarly-sized areas in the Midwest.

“So, what we’re looking for is to get those numbers up, as close as we can to 100% and hopefully, people will also obey speeding and they won’t be driving impaired. These are other things that contribute to these accidents,” he said.

But Lt. Blick said it’s more than law enforcement will be focusing on more than just seatbelts.

“It’s about obeying the speed limits. It’s also about, you know, making sure that you’re not driving impaired, that you’re putting the cell phone down, you’re not having distracted driving. We just want to make sure that folks out there are paying attention to what they’re doing on the roadway because these things happened in a split second,” he said.

Sedgwick County launched the Drive Safe campaign last week in partnership with the Wichita Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol. Find more details on that program at DriveSafeSedgwick.com.

