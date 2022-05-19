Advertisement

Crews respond to building fire in Newton

Crews from Newton Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Kansas Avenue of...
Crews from Newton Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Kansas Avenue of Thursday to find the home full of flames.(Newton Fire/EMS)
By KWCH Staff
May. 19, 2022
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews with Newton Fire and EMS are currently working to extinguish a building fire in the 5800 block of South Kansas Avenue.

Both northbound lanes of Kansas are closed while the southbound lanes are open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to traffic concerns and a water-tender operation with trucks coming and going.

Multiple other agencies are helping out, which we’ll identify later.

