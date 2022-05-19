Advertisement

Does It Work? Erase-A-Hole

Testing the Erase-A-Hole for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Covering a hole in your wall usually requires plaster and a putty knife. But is there an easier way? The makers of the Erase-A-Hole promise their product provides a more convenient way to fix holes and cracks in your house.

The Erase-A-Hole’s unique twist-up applicator is designed to make the difference. Does this product work as advertised? To put the Erase-A-Hole to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Laura Plank, a mom who says it’s not uncommon to find a hole here and there in the walls of her family’s home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay penned a letter to The City of Wichita regarding the...
Former WPD Chief warns mayor, council about HR Director and text message internal review
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder
Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other...
More than a dozen arrested for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Wichita’s Broadway Corridor
El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

Latest News

Does It Work
Does It Work? Erase-A-Hole
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s new congressional map does not violate the...
Kansas Supreme Court upholds Congressional Map
1960s Jim Ryun with his KU track coach Bob Timmons.<br />Photo: &amp;copy; Rich Clarkson / Rich...
Penn. high schooler breaks Jim Ryun’s mile record that had stood since 1965