Harris to meet with abortion providers as court ruling looms

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 17, 2022. Harris will speak with abortion providers from states with some of the nation’s strictest restrictions on the procedure Thursday to thank them for their work, The White House said Harris will meet virtually meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with abortion providers from states with some of the nation’s strictest restrictions on the procedure Thursday to thank them for their work.

The White House said Harris will meet virtually meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana.

The meeting comes weeks after the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Justices are expected to issue their final ruling in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright.

