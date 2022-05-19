Advertisement

Kansas takes action to assist those impacted infant formula shortage

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday her administration is working with state agencies and federal partners to address the nationwide infant formula shortage.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has implemented a series of waivers to provide the maximum flexibility in making more infant formula products – including Ready to Feed (RTF) formulas – available to Kansans and has approved additional formula products for use by Kansas WIC families. The agency is also working with the Kansas Department for Children and Families on increased communication efforts to inform the public of possible alternatives.

The Kelly Administration, including KDHE, recommends the following to families struggling to find the formula they need to feed their child:

  • Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they can provide any resources to access formula or for suggestions on an alternative formula to meet their infant’s health needs.
  • Switch to another brand or type of formula that is available if recommended by the infant’s physician.
  • Contact their local WIC agency to see if the infant is eligible for WIC benefits.
  • Contact smaller stores and drugstores that carry formula to see if they have products in stock.
  • Kansas WIC families should contact their local health department or health agency for assistance in receiving substitute products when needed.

Families are strongly encouraged not to unnecessarily stockpile formula in such a way that would cause further strain on the supply chain. KDHE strongly discourages the use of toddler formula to feed infants or watering down formula or trying to make infant formula at home. The approved substitution formula list for WIC families can be found here.

