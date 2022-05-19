Advertisement

Kansas Attorney General’s Office donates 23 vests to Ukraine

Ballistic vests from Kansas law enforcement are heading to Ukraine.
Ballistic vests from Kansas law enforcement are heading to Ukraine.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday that the attorney general’s office has donated 23 protective ballistic vests retired from use to be shipped to Ukraine for use by law enforcement and the military forces.

The donation was part of a larger effort coordinated by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and more than 20 law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. In all, more than 300 protective vests and 50 helmets were donated by police departments, sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies.

“We are proud to lend this support to the men and women of Ukraine as they fight to defend their homeland,” Schmidt said. “I appreciate Senator Marshall leading this effort to gather and ship this equipment to let Ukraine know that we stand with them.”

Marshall’s office is coordinating the transportation of the protective equipment through the Ukrainian embassy. The equipment will be shipped to Poland for delivery.

