Much cooler air coming - few showers to follow

A strong cold front will change the weather for the start of the weekend
A few weekend showers will be possible.
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will cross the Plains in the overnight and early Friday, bringing temperatures down below average as we get ready to end the week and start the weekend. There’s no rain coming with the front, but the wind will certainly pick up and change direction into the start of Friday. Wind gusts could easily top 30 mph as the cooler air moves in.

Some clouds will be passing through, but conditions will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon before falling into the 40s for most of Kansas by Saturday morning.

Chances for showers and some rumbles of thunder will ramp up Friday night and Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected and the rainfall should remain light. In fact, most of Kansas will see well under .25″ before the showers come to a close Saturday evening.

Despite the chilly start on Sunday, highs will be getting back up into the 60s to wrap up the weekend.

Another good chance for some rain is on the way Monday and Tuesday, with parts of the state in the running for some 1″ amounts.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to cloudy. Late night showers. Wind: N/NE 10-25; gusty.

Sat: High: 59 Scattered showers, otherwise mainly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 49 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 52 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

