Near record heat today

Warm and muggy winds as well
big temp drop
big temp drop(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says expect a comfortable morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s turn into a breezy and hot afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. While the Wichita area will not break a record today, some record highs will fall in western Kansas.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Friday morning. While showers and storms are not expected with the front, temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 70s tomorrow afternoon, and into the 30s and 40s Friday night.

Aside from some rain showers Saturday morning, the weekend looks quiet. However, Saturday will feel more like March with highs in the 50s and 60s, before we warm-up into the 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 78.

Sat: Low: 51. High: 60. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 70. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Mon: Low: Low: 50. High: 65. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Tue: Low: 52. High: 71. Morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

