Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

