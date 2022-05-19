Advertisement

Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate confirmed Brink on May 18 as Ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as U.S. officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv as the country battles the Russian invasion.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion.

The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote.

American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

The ambassador’s post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She later became a key figure in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Brink had been the ambassador to Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay penned a letter to The City of Wichita regarding the...
Former WPD Chief warns mayor, council about HR Director and text message internal review
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Husband of former KU soccer player arrested for murder
El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer
Scene of a deadly crash on eastbound Kellogg early Saturday morning, May 14.
Woman hit by motorcycle after crash dies at Wichita hospital

Latest News

Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man recently arrested for domestic violence charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Alleged church shooter sent diary to newspaper before attack