Advertisement

Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest

Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child, after taking a report at local elementary school.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Wichita on two counts of rape of a child under 13. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted on Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a check welfare call at a local elementary school. They arrived and interviewed a child who had reported being sexually assaulted by a man who is known to her.

Officers located the man, identified as Moore, and transported him to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed by detectives. He was later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the above charges.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay penned a letter to The City of Wichita regarding the...
Former WPD Chief warns mayor, council about HR Director and text message internal review
Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other...
More than a dozen arrested for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Wichita’s Broadway Corridor
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supreme Court upholds new congressional map

Latest News

Baby formula
Kansas AG urges caution in wake of baby formula shortage
Two people were killed Tue. night following a shooting outside the Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Kansas police: Road rage led to fatal parking lot shootout
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wine Dive closed due to fire
Crews from Newton Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Kansas Avenue of...
Crews respond to building fire in Newton