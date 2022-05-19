Advertisement

Where’s Shane? At Botanica for ‘Washed Ashore’

Plastic jellyfish
Plastic jellyfish
By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 19, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, we’re out at Botanica getting a look at their new traveling exhibit that will really get ya thinkin’. Washed Ashore is a collection of marine life sculptures made entirely out of beach debris. The exhibit hopes to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our waterways. The interesting new spot is included in Botanica general admission!

The exhibit is included with your regular admission to the gardens which is $8 - $10. 2 and Under FREE

You can find more info on it here: botanica.org/washed-ashore.

