Wine Dive closed due to fire
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant located near Douglas and Oliver will be closed for at least the rest of the day after a morning fire.
Firefighters were called to Wine Dive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived and were able to put the fire out quickly. They say the fire was appliance-related.
No one was hurt, and it’s unknown how much damage the fire caused at this time.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.