Wine Dive closed due to fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant located near Douglas and Oliver will be closed for at least the rest of the day after a morning fire.

Firefighters were called to Wine Dive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived and were able to put the fire out quickly. They say the fire was appliance-related.

No one was hurt, and it’s unknown how much damage the fire caused at this time.

