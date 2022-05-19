Advertisement

Wine Dive closed due to fire

Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and Oliver, on Thursday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant located near Douglas and Oliver will be closed for at least the rest of the day after a morning fire.

Firefighters were called to Wine Dive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived and were able to put the fire out quickly. They say the fire was appliance-related.

No one was hurt, and it’s unknown how much damage the fire caused at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay penned a letter to The City of Wichita regarding the...
Former WPD Chief warns mayor, council about HR Director and text message internal review
Wichita police arrested 13 men and one woman in connection with prostitution or other...
More than a dozen arrested for prostitution, other sex-related crimes along Wichita’s Broadway Corridor
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who...
Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supreme Court upholds new congressional map

Latest News

Crews from Newton Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Kansas Avenue of...
Crews respond to building fire in Newton
Ballistic vests from Kansas law enforcement are heading to Ukraine.
Kansas Attorney General’s Office donates 23 vests to Ukraine
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Kansas takes action to assist those impacted infant formula shortage
Plastic jellyfish
Where’s Shane? At Botanica for ‘Washed Ashore’