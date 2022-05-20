Advertisement

20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old child, police said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in reference to an infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Scheffler, the father of the baby. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Amherst Jail and is being held without bond.

Police did not provide further details on the investigation but said it is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Amber Alert over: Boy found safe in Oklahoma, suspects in custody
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wine Dive closed due to fire
Power Grid
Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer

Latest News

Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
- Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort...
Siemens Gamesa announces another round of layoffs in Hutchinson and Ft. Madison, Iowa
Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant