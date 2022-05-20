Advertisement

Half and half weekend for Kansas

Few showers Saturday morning, then the rest of the weekend is dry
A split weekend of weather for Kansas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly air is here to stay in Kansas for the first part of the weekend. It may not feel like May with highs running 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Although some snowflakes may mix with the rain showers in northwest Kansas, accumulation is not likely. Even where we see some rain showers, amounts will be well under .25″

Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs on Saturday, but it will gradually warm a bit on Sunday with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s. Look for more sunshine on Sunday and the winds will die down nearly statewide.

Another storm system is coming in early next week, so chances for rain and thunder will ramp up around the state. No severe weather expected with the storms, but some pockets of heavy rain may occur in southern Kansas. Rain chances will be at their highest Monday night and early Tuesday. Much of the state will see the rain ending by Tuesday night.

Amounts will be in the 1-3 inch range for south central Kansas, but farther west and north, amounts will drop below 1 inch, but most of the state should get some nice rain to start the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, few rain showers late. Wind: N/NE 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 42.

Sun: High: 69 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 49 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 55 Cloudy with rain likely.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 53 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

