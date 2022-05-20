Lawrence murder victim’s mother says daughter was ‘manipulated through her faith’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of Regan Gibbs held a media conference Friday morning at the Lawrence Police Department.

Regan’s mother Kristin, and sisters Ashlyn, Madelyn, Erin and Kearan Gibbs all addressed the media.

Kristin Gibbs said the family only met the accused killer, Chad Marek once, and that he “manipulated Regan through faith.” She said the family decided to address the media in hopes of bringing attention to the signs of domestic abuse.

Gibbs said she noticed a change in Regan last fall. Gibbs said Regan’s phone suddenly stopped working, and was only able to talk to her on speaker through Marek’s phone. She said she was not allowed to talk to her daughter through video chat.

Gibbs said Marek slowly isolated Regan from those who expressed concern about their relationship, and the pair was not legally married.

Regan’s sisters, all younger, addressed the media with prepared statements. Each spoke of fond memories of their sister, and expressed how much of a wonderful, thoughtful and selfless person she was.

Kristin said she and her daughters decided to address the media in hopes that their privacy would be respected afterwards. She said several news outlets have been camped outside the family’s home in Arizona after learning of Regan’s death.

Regan Gibbs was found badly beaten Monday night inside an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

