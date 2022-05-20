Advertisement

Pamper your pooch – it’s National Rescue Dog Day!

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s time to recognize the lovable canines you may have adopted in your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets. Friday is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned and abused and most overcome extreme obstacles.

Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.

With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.

As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.

You can still observe the day even if you haven’t adopted a rescue dog by volunteering at a local shelter or making a financial donation.

You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.

If you’re already a pet owner, make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.

