Reality check today with near normal temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold is moving across Kansas this morning. Near record highs in the 90s on Thursday will be replaced by highs in the 60s and 70s today. However, middle 70s this afternoon in Wichita is near normal for late May.

Even colder temperatures will sweep across Kansas the tonight. In fact, it will be cold enough for a light rain and snow mix in the northwest corner of the state!

Saturday will feel more like March with rain showers (mainly in the morning), a gusty north breeze, and temperatures in the 50s, or 20-25 degrees below normal. However, we will salvage Sunday with highs around 70 and some sunshine.

Another weather maker will quickly move into the state on Monday into Tuesday bringing with it a good chance of showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain showers late. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 70. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Mon: Low: Low: 49. High: 65. Cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Tue: Low: 52. High: 67. Morning storms taper-off into showers.

Wed: Low: 54. High: 70. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly sunny and milder.

