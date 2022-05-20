Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Amber Alert over: Boy found safe in Oklahoma, suspects in custody
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wine Dive closed due to fire
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

Latest News

Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department...
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
According to the ASPCA, nearly 3.5 million dogs enter shelters each year. Many are abandoned...
Pamper your pooch – it’s National Rescue Dog Day!
Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, dialed 911...
911 dispatcher during Buffalo mass shooting said not to whisper, store worker says
School lunch with the Wichita School District
Wichita Public Schools considers increasing lunch prices