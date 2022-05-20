Siemens Gamesa announces another round of layoffs in Hutchinson and Ft. Madison, Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc. announced Friday that it has laid off 92 employees at its nacelle assembly facility in Hutchinson and 171 in Fort Madison, Iowa, where blades are manufactured.

The company said the “temporary hibernation” will commence in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively. The closing is indefinite and there’s no return to work date for employees.

All affected employees will be provided with a comprehensive separation package, according to the company. That includes severance pay, benefits continuation, career counseling, resume preparation and job placement assistance.

Siemens Gamesa said it faced a patent challenge against features of its onshore wind turbines in 2021 brought by a competitor.

“While the International Trade Commission ultimately ruled in favor of Siemens Gamesa, the company was unable to pursue orders during that period. Since then, the U.S. wind market for onshore has slowed in anticipation of new climate legislation and the accompanying renewable energy incentives. Combined with long lead times on wind energy projects, these factors have resulted in a “production gap” in 2022,” said the company.

Siemens Games said the hibernation period will have no impact on the delivery of current onshore contracts, and is entirely unrelated to the company’s offshore wind business, including further development of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project agreements.

This is the second round of layoffs for the company. In February, the company cut 69 jobs in Hutchinson and 121 Fort Madison.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.