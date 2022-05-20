Advertisement

TICKS: Here’s what experts say you should know

Ticks in Kansas
Ticks in Kansas
By Anna Auld
Published: May. 20, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s tick season around the U.S and Kansas. As the weather warms up, you’ll start seeing more of the small bugs.

“They have all those legs out there, ready to grab onto stuff,” said Emily Davis with the Great Plains Nature Center.

While they can be hard to see or notice, the blood sucking bugs can carry some serious diseases, like Lyme disease. Experts warn that vector-borne diseases, including Lyme, will pose higher than average risks across much of the united states this year. One of the reasons, overall warmer weather.

“Since we are running on shorter and warmer winters, the ticks just aren’t dying off during the winter. They are able to survive throughout the winter, so the more we are having warming temps the more ticks we are going to have,” said Davis.

To keep your exposure to ticks low, experts say stay away from tall or uncut grassy and bushy areas.

While the northeast is a higher risk area for those more serious diseases, experts say there have been cases of Lyme disease reported in Kansas.

Also make sure if you are out in grassy areas, wear long sleeve light colored clothing and remember things like Deet insect repellant.

