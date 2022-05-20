Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Family of murdered Lawrence woman holds media conference

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Regan Gibbs, the Lawrence woman who was killed as a result of domestic violence, will address the media about the crime involving their loved one.

Kristin Gibbs, Regan’s mother, and her sisters Ashlyn, Madelyn, Erin, and Kearan talk about the loss of their daughter and sister.

Regan Gibbs was found badly beaten Monday night inside an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She pronounced dead at the scene.

After extensive counsel with our internal Victim’s Advocate and others, the Lawrence Police Department is helping facilitate this request by the family and will have no further comment about the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Amber Alert over: Boy found safe in Oklahoma, suspects in custody
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest
Logan Cavender, 29, is in jail on 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals
Wichita firefighters were called to a building fire at Wine Dive, located near Douglas and...
Wine Dive closed due to fire
Power Grid
Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement memorial ceremony in 2009.
WATCH LIVE: Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Wichita
School lunch with the Wichita School District
Wichita Public Schools considers increasing lunch prices
Catherine Heidel has lived with a non-operable brain tumor for more than 10 years.
Conversations about Cancer: Living with a brain tumor
Transformer
Report: Kansas at elevated risk of blackouts this summer