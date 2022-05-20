WATCH LIVE: Family of murdered Lawrence woman holds media conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Regan Gibbs, the Lawrence woman who was killed as a result of domestic violence, will address the media about the crime involving their loved one.

Kristin Gibbs, Regan’s mother, and her sisters Ashlyn, Madelyn, Erin, and Kearan talk about the loss of their daughter and sister.

Regan Gibbs was found badly beaten Monday night inside an apartment in the 2500 block of West 6th Street. She pronounced dead at the scene.

After extensive counsel with our internal Victim’s Advocate and others, the Lawrence Police Department is helping facilitate this request by the family and will have no further comment about the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.