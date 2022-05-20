Where’s Shane? At the Abbeyville Rodeo

ABBEYVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Grab your boots, your cowboy hat, and get ready to head on out to the Abbyville Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo! We’re in Abbyville this morning getting a sneak peek at everything you’ll get to see this weekend! We’ll be hanging with a rodeo clown, doin’ a little ropin’, and chatting with Miss Rodeo America!

The event runs from May 19th - 21st on the Abbyville Rodeo Grounds. Tickets are $10 for adults. BBQ meals are $7.

You can find more info on the rodeo itself at www.abbyvillerodeo.weebly.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.